Hundreds Evacuated As Fire Destroys Lakewood Grocery Store, Reports Say

A grocery store in Lakewood was destroyed by fire on Sunday, authorities said.

First responders were called to the two-alarm fire at 357 Squankum Road about 4:30 a.m., initial reports said.

A two-story building, including Picnic grocery store, was reported fully engulfed by fire when Lakewood police arrived, reports said.

There was heavy fire and heavy smoke visible as firefighters arrived.

Nearby apartments were evacuated due to the threat of fire spreading, reports said.

About 250 people were evacuated, Lakewood News Network reported.

The fire was brought under control by 7:30 a.m., and no one was reported hurt.

Investigators had not yet reported the fire's suspected cause.

