Grieving Parents Scramble To Give Son Proper Burial Following Horrific Parkway Crash

The death of a 9-year-old boy on the Garden State Parkway has left his grieving family scrambling for funeral funds.

Jake Olivos' dad, Fausto, of Beachwood, launched a GoFundMe page two days after the horrific crash in hopes of collecting enough money to hold a proper funeral service for his son. The page had garnered $5,300 in just four hours.

Jake was ejected from a Volkswagen Passat that overturned on the entrance ramp to exit 89A south around 10:20 p.m., New Jersey Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

"I have no words right now, but I'm asking for a huge favor," the grieving father said. "Please help me collect funds for my son's viewing and funeral services."

"As you guys know, my wife Dominga & I are heartbroken."

Click here to donate.

