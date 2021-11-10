Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Free T-Shirts? New Wawa Store Opens On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps
How the newest Wawa looked while under construction. Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There's a new Wawa store coming to the Jersey Shore.

Thursday marks the grand opening of the sixth Wawa store in Brick.

To recognize Veterans Day, all retired veterans will be treated to free coffee and coffee toast.

The new store, with gas pumps, is located at 1902 Route 88.

As part of the celebration there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature local officials, charitable contributions and a recognition of local heroes. 

There also will be a "Hoagies for Heroes" hoagie building competition between first responders from Brick Township Police Department, Brick Township Fire Department and  Ocean Medical Center. 

Brick Township High School's Athletic Department and representatives of American Legion Post 348 also are participating. 

Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot, also is expected to make an appearance.

The first 100 customers will receive Wawa t-shirts that say "Wawa Brick NJ". 

The store will officially open to the public at 8 a.m.

