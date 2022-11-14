Four Arrested After Brick Detectives Overhear Them Talking About Drug Sales: Police

Brick detectives were conducting surveillance around the Walmart on Route 88 when they reportedly overheard four suspects talking about their engagement in drug activity, police said.

The detectives made contact with the suspects on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and K-9 Officer Ray LaPoint responded with his K-9 partner Rebel.

An exterior sniff of the suspects’ vehicles resulted in positive indications for the presence of controlled dangerous substances, police said. The ensuing search yielded crack and drug paraphernalia, they said.

Charged with multiple drug offenses were: Frank Tomasulo, 58, of Toms River; Arnaldo Martinez, 50, of Jackson; Michael Britton, 35, of Toms River and Austin Kaiser, 43, of Toms River, police said.

All four were being held in the Ocean County Jail.

