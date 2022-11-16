Florida Man Arrested With Counterfeit Cash On Jersey Shore: Police

Several stores within Jackson Premium Outlets mall called the police to report two men attempting to pass counterfeit money.

Jackson police were able to locate one of the suspects, they said.

While pursuing the suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 8, police allegedly observed the suspect ripping up fake bills and throwing them to the ground. It appeared the suspect was attempting to destroy evidence, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. During a search, police recovered several one-hundred-dollar bills.

The bills were confirmed to be counterfeit during the course of the investigation, police said. In total the suspect had in his possession just over $1,000 in counterfeit bills, some of which were used to make fraudulent purchases.

Jeremy Hardy, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was charged with five counts of possession of counterfeit bills, destruction of evidence, obstruction and hindering apprehension, police said.

He was being held in Ocean County Jail.

Secret Service was also advised of the counterfeiting incident. A second suspect was never located or identified, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.