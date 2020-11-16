Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Accused In NJ, CT, PA Bank Robbery Spree Captured
News

Feds: Paroled Jersey Shore Child Porn Collector Does It Again

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Homeland Security Investigations
Homeland Security Investigations Photo Credit: HSI

A convicted Jersey Shore child porn collector was caught doing it again, federal authorities said Monday.

Andrew Ramey, 34, of Brick, began trafficking images of "child sexual abuse and child pornography" via the BitTorrent Network in March, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Monday.

A raid of Ramey's home on Friday turned up "multiple images and videos containing images of child sexual abuse, as well as BitTorrent software," on his cellphone, Carpenito said.

Ramsey, who already had a federal conviction for child porn possession, was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, the U.S. attorney said.

A federal magistrate judge in Trenton ordered him detained without bail during a videoconference. 

Carpenito credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations Atlantic City bureau, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and police from Brick and Mount Laurel with the investigation and arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander E. Ramey of his U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Trenton is handling the case, Carpenito said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.