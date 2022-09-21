Ex-Employee Stole $1.3M From Car Dealership: Prosecutor

A former employee of a Toms River car dealership has been accused of stealing $1.3 million from the company, authorities said.

Martin D'Amato, 37, of Beachwood, who was in charge of digital advertising, allegedly ran a fake billing scheme, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

D’Amato was arrested Monday, Sept. 19, and charged with money laundering and theft.

D’Amato created multiple limited liability companies to make it look like he was retaining legitimate advertising and marketing services for the dealership, Billhimer said. He then charged the dealership's corporate credit card for services never rendered by the fictitious shell companies, the prosecutor said..

He also used an online payment processing service to bill the dealership to conceal his association with the shell companies. He then transferred the stolen proceeds to accounts he controlled for his personal benefit, Billhimer said.

He was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

