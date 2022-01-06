Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
Driver Assaults Orthodox Man In Lakewood Road Rage Incident (VIDEO): Report

Jon Craig
Screenshot of a road rage incident. (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)
Screenshot of a road rage incident. (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) Photo Credit: Facebook/ The Lakewood Scoop

A road rage incident involving an Orthodox Jewish man being assaulted by another driver was captured on video, according to The Lakewood Scoop. 

While it was not clear exactly what happened leading up to the incident, witnesses told TLS that a black man got out of his car to scream at the Jewish driver then grabbed his phone.

The black man was captured assaulting the Jewish man on camera and later apparently got in his car and left, tossing the other driver's phone into the street, TLS said.

Lakewood police did not immediately return Daily Voice's info request.

Click here for more from TLS.

