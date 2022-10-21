Delaware Fugitive Who Stabbed Woman In Chest Captured In Lakewood Bus Terminal, Feds Say

U.S. Marshals and New Jersey State Police captured a fugitive wanted in Delaware in connection with a violent home invasion.

Douglas Matthews was arrested after he was observed sitting in the Lakewood Bus Terminal on First Avenue in Lakewood at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The arrest was made by investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NYNJ-RFTF), working with embedded personnel from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit.

Matthews, 49, was wanted by authorities in New Castle, DE, since July for a home invasion in which a woman was stabbed in her chest and hospitalized.

Matthews then allegedly fled the home and led New Castle police on a pursuit evading capture.

The USMS NYNJ-RFTF and the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, which is a fulltime participant on the NYNJ-RFTF, conducted a comprehensive investigation and were eventually able to locate Matthews and arrest him without incident.

