Death Of Jersey Shore Woman Found In Woods Not Suspicious, Medical Examiner Says

The death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded section of Seaside Heights was not suspicious, authorities said.

On June 4, Ocean Township police received a report of an unresponsive female in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Rail Trail near County Line Road in Waretown;

On Monday, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Megan Campana, 42, of Seaside Heights died of natural causes, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Ocean Township Police Chief Michael Rogalski.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.