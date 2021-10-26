Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Breaking News: AG Reviewing Incident Of NJ Man Who Fired At Officer Before Taking Own Life
News

Death Of Jersey Shore Woman Found In Woods Not Suspicious, Medical Examiner Says

Jon Craig
Seaside Heights police
Seaside Heights police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Seaside Heights PD

The death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded section of Seaside Heights was not suspicious, authorities said.

On June 4, Ocean Township police received a report of an unresponsive female in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Rail Trail near County Line Road in Waretown;

On Monday, the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Megan Campana, 42, of Seaside Heights died of natural causes, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Ocean Township Police Chief Michael Rogalski.

