CT Man Gets 14 Years State Prison For Shooting At Police Officer, Jersey Shore Prosecutor Says

A 31-year-old man from Connecticut has been sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with shooting at a police officer after a traffic stop, authorities said.

Miguel Angel-Villegas, 31, of New Haven, reportedly threatened to kill his then-girlfriend if she didn't drive him from Connecticut to New Jersey, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

After making the victim give a Tuckerton police officer a fake name during the Nov. 21, 2019, traffic stop, Angel-Villegas forced the woman -- at gunpoint -- to speed away, Billhimer said.

She hit the gas and the vehicle struck another car, injuring its driver, the prosecutor said. Angel-Villegas then got out and began firing at the police officer, Billhimer said.

Angel-Villegas fled on foot but was captured later that night outside Penn Station by U.S. Marshals and members of the New York Police Department.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan sentenced Angel-Villegas to five years state prison for hindering apprehension. Angel-Villegas pleaded guilty to both charges on Aug. 13. The sentences will run concurrently.

Angel-Villegas has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his extradition to New Jersey.

