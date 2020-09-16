Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
COVID-19: Outbreak Among Lakewood Police Linked To Funeral Of 23-Year-Old Officer

Jon Craig
Lakewood police
Lakewood police Photo Credit: Lakewood police

Several Lakewood police officers are self-quarantining after attending a fellow officer's funeral where someone had coronavirus, authorities said.

The department learned of the positive test late Monday afternoon and has asked officers to quarantine as a precaution, a spokesman for Lakewood Police told NJ Advance Media.

Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith said that none of the quarantined officers have tested positive, and that they will continue to be monitored.

Officer Nicklas Shimonovich, 23, died in an off-duty motorcycle crash in his hometown of Jackson on Sept. 5.

Shimonovich's funeral was held on Friday Sept. 11 at FirstEnergy Park, home stadium for the Lakewood BlueClaws minor league baseball team. Hundreds of people attended the funeral.

Staffordsmith told NJ.com that protective masks were available for all who attended the funeral and everyone was asked to maintain social distancing.

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

