Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man, 40, Arrested For Sharing Child Pornography On Google Meets, Prosecutor Says
News

COVID-19: Murphy Lifts School Mask Mandate As Hot Temperatures Linger

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Phil Murphy
Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

Gov. Phil Murphy listed the state COVID-19 mask mandate in schools on Wednesday.

 At a press briefing, Murphy said the mask policy is now up to individual school districts, particularly during heat waves.

Several school districts had already decided to lift mask mandates.

The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District announced on Wednesday that its mask mandate was lifted for students as well as vaccinated teachers.

The regional school district's superintendent,  John J. Marciante, was placed on leave by the school board on Tuesday for insisting that students keep wearing masks, except in extreme heat, according to NJ Advance Media. 

Point Pleasant schools also made coronavirus masks optional in school starting Wednesday.

Point Pleasant Schools Superintendent Vincent S. Smith announced the loosening of restrictions in this letter. 

Smith wrote that masks are now  optional “regardless of the temperature" from now through the end of school on June 18.  

Deptford schools Superintendent Arthur Dietz announced that masks will not be required through June 15, but suggested masks be worn while moving through hallways. 

Gloucester Township Schools Superintendent John Bilodeau also announced masks are optional. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.