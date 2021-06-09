COVID-19: Murphy Lifts School Mask Mandate As Hot Temperatures Linger

Gov. Phil Murphy listed the state COVID-19 mask mandate in schools on Wednesday.

At a press briefing, Murphy said the mask policy is now up to individual school districts, particularly during heat waves.

Several school districts had already decided to lift mask mandates.

The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District announced on Wednesday that its mask mandate was lifted for students as well as vaccinated teachers.

The regional school district's superintendent, John J. Marciante, was placed on leave by the school board on Tuesday for insisting that students keep wearing masks, except in extreme heat, according to NJ Advance Media.

Point Pleasant schools also made coronavirus masks optional in school starting Wednesday.

Point Pleasant Schools Superintendent Vincent S. Smith announced the loosening of restrictions in this letter.

Smith wrote that masks are now optional “regardless of the temperature" from now through the end of school on June 18.

Deptford schools Superintendent Arthur Dietz announced that masks will not be required through June 15, but suggested masks be worn while moving through hallways.

Gloucester Township Schools Superintendent John Bilodeau also announced masks are optional.

