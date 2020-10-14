COVID-19 Cases Reported At Schools In Berkeley, Jackson, Middletown

New cases of coronavirus have been reported by three more school districts in Central Jersey.

Berkeley Township Elementary School will close for two days after officials identified "additional" coronavirus cases, without disclosing a number or whether they involved students or staff.

BTES students will learn remotely on Thursday and Friday, Berkeley Township Superintendent James Roselli wrote on Wednesday in this letter.

"This temporary closure will allow us to gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 situation impacting the school and perform contact tracing," Roselli said.

School officials made the decision in coordination with the Ocean County Health Department, which is conducting an investigation. The entire school will undergo a deep cleaning during the closure.

Roselli previously announced another positive COVID-19 case at BTES on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jackson School District announced one new coronavirus on Tuesday at Jackson Memorial High School, and a new case on Wednesday at Jackson Liberty High School. That brings the total COVID-19 cases at Memorial to three this school year, and four at Liberty, as reported on the district dashboard here.

A service contractor associated with Middletown High School North has tested positive, according to Assistant Superintendent Patrick Rinella.

"Contact tracing is being completed at this time, and all close contacts will be notified," Rinella wrote in a letter to the district. "Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas and equipment is being carried out."

Rinella's letter did not say when or how the contractor may have been exposed.

Nationwide, teachers can report a confirmed COVID-19 case in their school for this website launched by the National Education Association.

All submissions are reviewed by NEA staff and verified by checking school websites, press releases, media reports and other public sources.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.