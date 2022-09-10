Comic Chugs Beer Thrown At Her By Heckler At NJ Comedy Club After Trump Retort

Smash, gasp, cheer.

Those were the sounds that echoed through Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach when a heckler chucked a beer at Ariel Elias Saturday, Oct. 8.

The can hit the wall, the crowd gasped — and then cheered as the comic began chugging (scroll for video).

It all happened after a heckler told Elias that she could "tell she voted for Biden based on her jokes." Elias shot back, "I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump."

Elias attempts to continue her set when suddenly, the beer can is hurled at her. The comedy club's owner tells BuzzFeed News that it was the heckler's male partner who threw it. Charges are allegedly pending.

Meanwhile, the clip caught fire on social media. It had 2.5 million views on Twitter as of Sunday night.

