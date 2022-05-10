Cocaine Dealer Caused 29-Year-Old Victim's Overdose Death: Prosecutor

A 57-year-old man from Burlington County has been indicted in connection with the drug overdose death of an Ocean County man, authorities said.

The 29-year-old victim overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On May 4, William Anderson, of Browns Mills, was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of strict liability drug-induced death and other drug offenses, Billhimer said.

On Feb. 28, 2019, Toms River police were summoned to the Pelican Inn for a report of an unresponsive male. Police Officers found a 29-year-old man apparently suffering from a drug overdose.

Officers attempted life-saving measures. EMS personnel arrived and were able to re-establish a pulse. The victim was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he ultimately died on March 2, 2019, the prosecutor said.

On Aug. 24, 2021, Anderson was arrested by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pemberton Township Police Department.

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and later released as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.