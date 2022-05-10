Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Convicted NJ State Trooper Killer Sundiata Acoli Can Live Final Years Free Man
News

Cocaine Dealer Caused 29-Year-Old Victim's Overdose Death: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
William Anderson
William Anderson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 57-year-old man from Burlington County has been indicted in connection with the drug overdose death of an Ocean County man, authorities said.

The 29-year-old victim overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

 On May 4, William Anderson, of Browns Mills, was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of strict liability drug-induced death and other drug offenses, Billhimer said.

On Feb. 28, 2019, Toms River police were summoned to the Pelican Inn for a report of an unresponsive male. Police Officers found a 29-year-old man apparently suffering from a drug overdose. 

Officers attempted life-saving measures. EMS personnel arrived and were able to re-establish a pulse. The victim was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he ultimately died on March 2, 2019, the prosecutor said.

On Aug. 24, 2021, Anderson was arrested by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pemberton Township Police Department. 

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and later released as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.