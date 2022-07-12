Contact Us
News

Central Jersey Man Sentenced For Selling Marijuana, Caught With 11.5 Pounds: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Michael Klimowicz,
Michael Klimowicz, Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 32-year-old man from Central Jersey was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison for selling marijuana, authorities said.

On July 8, Michael Klimowicz, of North Brunswick,  previously entered a guilty plea to several possession and distribution charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

He was arrested in Long Beach Township on Jan. 27, 2019, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Long Beach Township Police Department revealed that a residence in the Holgate section of Long Beach Township was being utilized by Klimowicz to store and distribute narcotics, Billhimer said.

Detectives made a warranted search on the suspect's residence. As a result, detectives seized roughly 11.5 pounds of marijuana, additional quantities of other illegal narcotics, and approximately $9,300 cash, the prosecutor said.

Klimowicz was arrested at the residence without incident; he was transported to the Ocean County Jail, and later released due to New Jersey Bail Reform.

