Bus Fatality Under Investigation In Lakewood

Jon Craig
New Jersey Transit Police
New Jersey Transit Police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus, authorities said.

A 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, was killed, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The fatal crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Monday at the Lakewood Bus Terminal on Route 88, Billhimer said.

The driver of the bus was located in Howell and has been cooperative with the investigation, Billhimer said.

The victim was found lying by the side of the road. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said. 

“The operator of the bus has been cooperative and this is an active and ongoing investigation," Billhimer said.

Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3524.

