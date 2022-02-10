Burglary Arrest Made At Jersey Shore Townhouses: Police

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a townhouse complex that he worked at on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Troy Jones of Jackson was charged on a warrant complaint with burglary and theft, Jac

On Dec. 23, 2021, Police Officer Michael DeBlasi responded to a residence on Chatham Court West in the Gardens at Jackson 21 on the report of a theft. A resident reported that over $4,000 in cash and an Apple watch had been stolen although no forced entry was made, police said. The officer’s initial investigation resulted in the potential suspect being identified as an employee of the complex’s maintenance department, police said on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Detective Brian Baranyay continued the investigation which also included reviewing security camera video showing the maintenance employee entering the residence while the victim was not home, police said. The employee allegedly provided conflicting information, according to police. Multiple follow-up interviews were conducted which resulted in Baranyay obtaining probable cause to obtain a warrant complaint against the suspect, who was arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail

Baranyay has been continuing the investigation to obtain additional information in reference to the incident. Any residents who may have information on this incident or who have discovered property missing from their residences are urged to contact him at 732-928-1111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.