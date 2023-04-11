Brush Fires Ravage 15 Acres On Jersey Shore

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling two contained wildfires in Ocean and Monmouth counties, authorities said.

There is an approximate 10-acre wildfire near Alameda Drive in Brick Township, according to Caryn Shinske, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Another approximate five-acre wildfire was raging along Fort Plains Road in Howell, Shinske said.

The Forest Fire Service used a helicopter and plane to drop water on the Brick fire and is also fighting the fire from the ground. Ten structures were threatened, she said.

A Forest Fire Service plane and ground crews are fighting the Howell fire, where three structures were threatened, she said.

There were no injuries reported at either fire.

Both fires have been contained and their causes are under investigation.

