Brick Teen Charged In Father's Stabbing Death, Throwing Bodily Fluid At An Officer Is Sentenced

A teenager has been sentenced Wednesday to 11 years of custody under the Juvenile Justice Commission in connection with the stabbing death of his father, authorities said.

Ibrahim Khater, 15, of Brick Township, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter relative to the death of Mohammed Khater, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Ibrahim Khater was likewise sentenced in connection with his previously entered guilty pleas on two counts of aggravated assault and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer and an unrelated robbery offense for which he had previously pleaded guilty and was originally sentenced to probation, the prosecutor said Thursday.

On Jan. 16, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Brick police responded to a 9-1-1 call for an apparent stabbing. Police found Mohammed Khater, 38, of Brick Township, with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen, the prosecutor said. Khater was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that Ibrahim Khater was responsible for his father’s death, Billhimer said. The same day, Ibrahim Khater was taken into custody and has been held in a Juvenile Detention Center ever since.

The two aggravated assault charges, as well as the throwing of bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer charge, arose out of incidents that occurred while Khater was lodged at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center. Billhimer said.

Assistant Prosecutor Madeline Buczynski and Chief Juvenile Attorney Anthony Pierro have handled the case.

