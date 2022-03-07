Brick Police Seize Crack From Bicyclist, Arrest Fugitives On Warrants

Brick police made a number of drug arrests, including one involving a bicyclist.

On March 2 at approximately 10:15 p.m. Ptl. Morgan Murphy observed an erratic driver on Brick Boulevard. Murphy initiated a motor vehicle stop for failure to maintain lane and use of a cell phone while driving. Brick Street Crimes Unit (SCU) Detectives arrived to assist with the stop.

The driver, Barry Ellenwood 2nd, 35, of Wharton, was arrested for obstruction after failing to obey officers’ commands to exit the vehicle, police said. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers discovered five bundles of heroin packaged for sale in addition to a large amount of cash, police said. Ellenwood 2nd was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, use of a hands-free cellular phone and tinted windows. He was being held in Ocean County Jail.

On March 2 at approximately 8:30 p.m. SCU observed a suspicious male riding a bicycle through various parking lots on Route 88. The bicyclist all3egedly was stopping people in vehicles and on foot appearing to be loitering to obtain drugs, police said.. SCU detectives stopped Gerald Snyder, 39, from Brick Township, in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that Snyder was under the influence of drugs, police said. As detectives advised him he was under arrest, he allegedly charged at officers, and a scuffle began. He resisted arrest and during the scuffle, he attempted to grab his pocket knife, according to police.

Snyder was eventually placed under arrest and was found to have a quantity of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on his person, police said. Snyder was charged with loitering to obtain CDS, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of a weapon (pocket knife), possession of crack cocaine, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and under the influence of a CDS. Snyder was processed and was being held in Ocean County Jail.

On March 2, SCU Detectives conducted surveillance in the area of Brick Boulevard. Detectives observed a vehicle commit several motor vehicle violations. A stop of the vehicle was conducted. The front-seat passenger, identified as Asianna Marlow, 22, of Toms River, was placed under arrest due to an outstanding warrant out of Toms River, police said. Marlow posted bail and was released.

On March 1, SCU Detectives conducted surveillance in the area of 1902 Route 88 (Wawa). Detectives allegedly observed Kenneth Furman, 27, of Brick Township, seated in a passenger seat of a vehicle. Furman had an active open warrant out of Brick Township, police said. Furman was arrested and was being held in Ocean County Jail.

