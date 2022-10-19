Brazen Home Invaders Enter Unlocked Toms River Windows

Three masked home invaders broke into Toms River residences through unlocked first-floor windows, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Toms River police were dispatched to Hickory Street in reference to a residential burglary. At approximately 5:52 a.m., three males, wearing hoodies and face masks, entered through an unlocked bathroom window and rummaged through several kitchen drawers, removing four sets of keys, before they left the residence via the back door.

The suspects left with the homeowner’s 2022 BMW M8. The homeowners were not home at the time of the burglary, but were alerted to the incident via home surveillance.

Later the same morning, at 6:57 a.m., police were dispatched to Tall Ship Court for a burglary in progress. Responding officers were advised that three males entered the home through an unlocked window and ransacked the first floor while the homeowners were sleeping upstairs, police said.

The woman woke to someone in dark clothing, wearing a mask, standing over the bed. She startled the suspects who then fled the home. The homeowners were not injured.

The crime scenes were processed by Toms River Police evidence technicians and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit. They remain under investigation by Toms River Detective Joseph Mastronardy, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can email jmastronardy@trpolice.org.

