Barnegat Woman Set Fire To Her Home: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old woman from Ocean County has been charged with setting fire to her home, authorities said.

On Tuesday, March 21, Lisa Ziobro, of Barnegat, was charged with two counts of aggravated arson and four counts of arson, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer

Billhimer did not disclose a motive for the arson.

Earlier Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m., Barnegat Township police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on Waterfall Lane. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The family dog was rescued and unharmed. A pet bird was unable to be rescued and perished in the fire.

An investigation determined that two separate fires had been intentionally set within the structure, Billhimer said. The first fire was set on a mattress in a bedroom, and the second fire was set on a shower curtain in the bathroom, he said.

Further investigation determined that Ziobro — who resided at the residence — was responsible for setting both fires, the prosecutor said.

Ziobro was taken to Barnegat Township Police Headquarters, processed, and transported to the Ocean County Jail where she was being held pending a detention hearing.

