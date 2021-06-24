Contact Us
News

Atlantic County Man Indicted For Allegedly Setting Lakewood House Fire, Ocean Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Jamal Preston
Jamal Preston Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 26-year-old man from South Jersey has been indicted on attempted murder and arson charges, authorities said. 

Jamal Preston of Egg Harbor Township, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Preston was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a motel in Absecon in connection with a fire he allegedly set to a home in Lakewood, Billhimer said.

On Aug. 22, 2020, the Lakewood police were called to the house fire.

A multi-agency investigation found that the fire had been intentionally set using a flammable liquid, the prosecutor said.

The home was occupied by three people at the time of the fire, Billhimer said. 

Preston, who reportedly fled the scene, has been held at the Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest.

Authorities did not release a motive for the alleged arson.

