Arrest Made In Theft Of $47K Worth Of Aluminum Beams On Jersey Shore

A 48-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been arrested in connection with the theft of $47,000 worth of aluminum beams from a marine construction company, authorities said.

Anonymous tips from the public helped in the investigation, according to Brick Township police.

John Paul Cottrell Sr. of Jackson was arrested on a warrant at his home on Jan.6, according to Brick police.

On Dec. 18, a theft occurred at Extreme Marine Construction on Princeton Avenue in Brick.

A suspect loaded the expensive aluminum beams onto a flat trailer owned by the business and then removed the trailer with his truck, police said.

Cottrell was charged with theft of movable property and was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

During his arrest, additional evidence linking him to the crime was recovered and seized, police said.

The stolen property has not yet been located, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Brick Township Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter, and are asking anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to the investigation that may lead to the stolen property to please contact Det. Michael Bennett at 732-262-1122 or mbennett@brickpd.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.