Arrest Made In Bike Trail Stabbing In Brick

A 35-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically hurt near a bike trail in Ocean County, authorities said.

On Friday, Jan. 6, police charged Harry Bray Jr. with attempted murder and weapons offenses, they said.

On Jan. 5, at approximately 5:30 p.m., an officer from the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine area check off of Cherry Quay Road when the officer observed a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot area. The officer found a female victim on the ground near the vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Later in the evening, Bray was taken into custody, without incident, in Manchester.

Bray is being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

