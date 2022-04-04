Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests.

On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.

Three subjects were arrested after detectives discovered a loaded Glock 17 handgun with a 30-round high capacity magazine containing hollow-point bullets, police said.

A second magazine also was discovered loaded with a mixture of rounds, some of which were armor-piercing bullets, police said. In addition to the gun and ammo, heroin, cocaine, crack, drug paraphernalia and knives were found, police said. The drugs were packaged for resale, they said.

Detectives also seized the vehicle and three cellular phones.

All three suspects were charged with multiple offenses.

Kiana Craig, 20, of Brick and Desiree Ruffino, 25, of Tuckerton,both were charged with distribution of heroin, cocaine, and crack, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a large-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of weapons.

Ruffino also was charged with several motor vehicle summonses including operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, driving while suspended, fictitious plates, possession of a CDS in a motor vehicle, and other moving violations.

Craig and Ruffino were being held in the Ocean County Jail.

There also was a juvenile who was taken into custody, whose information is being withheld due to their age.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.