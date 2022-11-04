Antisemitic Graffiti Found At Lakewood Religious Schools

Antisemitic graffiti was found on two girls' religious schools in Lakewood, authorities said on Friday, Nov. 4.

But the graffiti was unrelated to "credible" statewide threats made against New Jersey synagogues that led the FBI to issue an alert Thursday, Nov. 3, Ocean County officials said.

“This (graffiti) incident is currently under investigation and there is no evidence to indicate that there is any connection with the FBI warning,” the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Lakewood News Network was the first outlet to report on the school graffiti. LNN reported that one threat said “Die” followed by an epithet referring to a Jewish school. The other threat said: “Die Thursday.”

The religious schools were not identified.

Lakewood police were not immediately available for comment.

