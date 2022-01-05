Aggressive Driving Leads To Arrests For Crack, Methadone, Xanax On Jersey Shore: Police

Aggressive driving on New Year's Eve resulted in the arrest of two suspects on multiple drug charges, authorities said.

Just after noon on Friday, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit observed an aggressive driver on Beaverson Boulevard cutting other drivers off, Brick police said.

There was an ensuring motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Shorrock Street and Route 70.

Police said they found the car's passenger in possession of crack cocaine, methadone and paraphernalia. He was identified as Joseph Catanzaro, 25, of Barnegat., police said.

During the investigation, Catanzaro allegedly provided false information to detectives, according to police. In addition to drug charges, Catanzaro was charged hindering apprehension, police said He was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

The car's driver, Adrianna Buttacavoli, 19, of Barnegat, was found to possess Xanax pills and paraphernalia, police said.

Buttacavoli was charged with possession of Xanax, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, and careless driving, police said.

She was released on a summons.

