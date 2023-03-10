9-Year-Old Boy Struck By School Bus In Lakewood, Recovering At Hospital

A 9-year-old boy was struck by a school bus and hospitalized Thursday, March 9, in Lakewood, authorities said.

The child had just gotten off the bus about 6:15 p.m. and was crossing in front of the bus when he was struck, Lakewood police said.

The incident occurred at Pawnee Road and Iroquois Place.

“The driver was unaware that he struck the child and left the scene. He immediately returned once he was notified of the accident and is cooperating with authorities,” Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said in a statement.

The child was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for injuries to his lower back and a cut to his head. He remained at the hospital Friday, March 10.

"Thankfully, he is stable and expected to make a full recovery," Staffordsmith said.

Police did not identify the 41-year-old driver or name the school where the child attended.

At this time the investigation is still active, in conjunction with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

