800-Pound Shark Tracks In NJ Waters

An 883-pound shark tracked off the Jersey Shore before dawn Saturday, July 2.

Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, pinged around 4:30 a.m. several miles out from Toms River, according to the organization's shark tracker.

A "ping" happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data.

Freya appears to be making her way north, as she was spotted earlier this week and last along the coasts of Virginia and Maryland.

The sub-adult female was first tagged in Onslow Bay in March 2021 and is approximately 11.26 feet long.

Freya's name was chosen by OCEARCH's partner Sea World, which translates to "Noble Woman." She was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species' conservation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.