5 Arrested In 2-County Cocaine, Marijuana, Fentanyl Sweep: Ocean Prosecutor

Five people from two counties were arrested in a crackdown on drugs and weapons, authorities said.

The investigation focused on the distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and pain medication laced with fentanyl in the Ocean and Mercer County areas, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences in Ewing, one residence in Lakehurst, and a motor vehicle located in Lakewood, as being utilized by Ronald Walker, 37, of Ewing, and Christopher MacLeod, 30, also of Ewing, to store and distribute cocaine, marijuana, and pain pills laced with fentanyl, the prosecutor said.

On April 14, detectives made warranted searches on the residences and vehicle, Billhimer said.

Detectives seized approximately three-and-one-half ounces of cocaine, one ounce of Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, one gallon of Promethazine, 600 pounds of Marijuana, a loaded Performance Center M&P .380 Handgun, a loaded Keltec 9mm rifle with high capacity magazine, and approximately $158,000 in cash, the prosecutor said.

Arrested on multiple charges were:

Ronald Walker, 37, of Ewing;

Christopher MacLeod, 30, of Ewing;

Meghan Norton, 33, of Ewing;

Autumn Hearns, 40, of Ewing, and;

Dana Altieri, 52, of Lakehurst.

Walker and MacLeod were being held in Ocean County Jail pending detention hearings.

The other three suspects were released pending future court appearances.

