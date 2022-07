Three people were killed in a crash in Toms River, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The collision between a tow truck and SUV occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 at Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive, initial reports said.

Toms River police were not immediately available for comment.

