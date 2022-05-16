3 NJ Communities Considered 'Deplorable' By Buffalo Mass Shooter: Reports

Lakewood, Toms River, Jersey City and Brooklyn, NY, are among the Jewish communities that Buffalo's accused mass shooter considers "deplorable'' in a 180-page manifesto, according to multiple news reports.

Payton Gendron, 18, was arraigned Saturday on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail.

The white teenager is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others at a Tops Friendly Market in a mostly black neighborhood on Saturday, May 14. Eleven of the 13 people shot are black, reports said.

Multiple news outlets including Patch reported that Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy was told that Lakewood and Toms River were mentioned in the document written by Gendron. There was no specific threat to those communities, the sheriff said.

Gendron criticized communities with large Hasidic populations — saying they care only about furthering their religious beliefs and are a drain on local resources, The Lakewood Scoop reported.

Gendron posted the document to Google Docs two days before the shooting, according to NBC News.

NBC reported that Gendron cited the “great replacement" theory, which theorizes there is a grand attempt to replace white Americans with non-whites through interracial marriage, immigration and violence.

