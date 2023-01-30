Contact Us
22 Rabbits Plucked From Toms River Backyard

22 rabbits were recovered from a yard in Toms River Photo Credit: Daily Voice file

Too soon for Punxsutawney Phil.

Instead, Toms River police plucked 22 rabbits from a backyard and shed.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer James Colline responded to Harrison Road on a referral from Toms River Animal Control.

Colline checked the property and found the rabbits on the property.

Due to the condition of the shed, Berkeley Hazmat was called to assist in removing the rabbits, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

The rabbits were relocated to the Toms River Animal Shelter for care, police said.

Colline is one of the department's HLEO (Humane Law Enforcement Officers) officers that investigates neglect and cruelty to animals. Also assisting with the investigation are the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Health Department.

