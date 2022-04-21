1800 Folds Heroin, 2 Handguns, $9000, Rifle Seized In Trenton, Central Jersey Raids: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Trenton has been charged with storing and selling heroin in that city and in Central Jersey, authorities said.

About 1,800 wax folds of heroin, fentanyl pills, a high-powered rifle, two handguns and $9,000 were seized during raids on two Trenton homes and a hotel in South Brunswick, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified the two residences and the hotel room as being utilized by Aramis Wiggins, 32, of Trenton, to store and distribute heroin, Billhimer said.

On April 6, warranted searches were made by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, federal DEA, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Crimes Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, and South Brunswick Police Department.

In addition to cash, heroin and fentanyl, agents seized a loaded Hi-Point 9mm carbine rifle, a loaded Glock 30 handgun, and a Stoeger 9mm handgun, Billhimer said.

Wiggins was subsequently taken into custody at the hotel room in South Brunswick, he said. The suspect was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

Wiggins was initially held in the Mercer County Jail, but subsequently released by the Court due to New Jersey Bail Reform, the prosecutor said.

