New Roller Coaster's Opening Delayed Until 2025 At Six Flags Great Adventure

In a Facebook post on Monday, Aug. 12, the resort said the opening of THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity has been delayed until 2025.

"When it comes to delivering fun and safe attractions, we won't rush the construction process," Six Flags Great Adventure posted. "We appreciate your patience and understanding. We're confident it will be worth the wait."

THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity will be North America's first triple-launch super boomerang coaster, sending riders forward and backward at nearly 60 mph. It also includes a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll.

The ride based on the speedy DC Comics superhero will be the theme park's 15th roller coaster once it opens. The roller coaster's opening was expected to be a main part of the 50th-anniversary celebration at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Fans said they were disappointed by the ride's delay but not exactly surprised.

"We all knew this was gonna happen," one Facebook commenter said. "We were just waiting for them to acknowledge that we were correct."

"I had a feeling this was coming, unfortunate, but what can you do?" another person wrote.

The park did open its new "glamping" experience called Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa back in June. It offers 20 luxury suites in the middle of the 350-acre Six Flags Wild Safari, which is home to more than 1,200 animals.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey also opened a family-friendly area called Splash Island at the start of the season. The area includes more than 50 play features like colorful slides and refreshing waterfalls.

The park was also preparing for its new Fright Fest Extreme experience to open in the fall.

