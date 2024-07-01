New Egypt Man Killed, Wife Seriously Injured When Tow Truck Hits Motorcycle In Jackson: Police

Jackson Township police responded to the crash on Hawkin Road at around 3:16 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, Chief Matthew Kunz said in an email.

Erin Doyle, 53, of New Egypt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 47-year-old wife was airlifted to a trauma center with a serious leg injury.

Investigators said Doyle and his wife were heading north on a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A 1997 Ford F-350 flatbed tow truck was turning left into a driveway when it hit the motorcycle.

The truck driver wasn't injured in the crash. The Ocean County Sheriff's Department and Jackson police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111, ext. 2406.

