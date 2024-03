State police said 46-year-old Tyrone Sapp of Neptune died in Toms River on Sunday, Mar. 3. Troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the parkway near milepost 83.6 at around 6:50 p.m.

Investigators said Sapp went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, and flipped over his Harley-Davidson. He was killed when he was thrown off the motorcycle.

Police also said the crash remained under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.