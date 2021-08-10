Community Helps Save Struggling Jersey Shore Family's Home

A Jersey Shore community helped save a Toms River family's home.

At least 570 donors chipped in to help Andrew Holden's family save their home after it got listed for tax sale in 2019.

The family also got behind on food, medical and other family bills in the decade since his father's unexpected death on Christmas Day 2009, he wrote on this GoFundMe page.

Andrew, who created the page, said his sister has Down's Syndrome and epilepsy and is paralyzed from strokes while his mother also has been ill.

"My mom has many medical problems that make it hard for her to leave the home let alone work. She has done everything she can to give us the best lives she possibly could and is struggling right now since her medical issues have gotten worse," Andrew wrote.

More than $33,600 had been raised as of Friday afternoon, surpassing the family's goal.

"Spread the love," one donor commented on the GoFundMe page.

"God bless your family!" another donor wrote on the page. "Local communities need to provide the support and caring that families like yours need at this time! We have to all work together in difficult times!"

On Wednesday, just nine days after he created the page, Andrew wrote: "We hit our ($25,000) goal thanks to all the wonderful people that helped thank you so much."

To view the GoFundMe or donate to the Holden family, click here.

