Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Neighbors

ALL ALONE? Toms River Police Gather Artwork, Letters For Sheltered Residents

Toms River police are collecting artwork and letters to be shared with neighbors who are alone or isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Toms River police are collecting artwork and letters to be shared with neighbors who are alone or isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo Credit: Toms River PD

Do you know anyone who's isolated or feeling lonely while staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak?

The Toms River Police Department encourages Ocean County residents to band together and reach out to neighbors with artwork and letters.

Between now and April 15, in a partnership with the Toms River Senior Center and Ocean County Board of Social Services, the Toms River PD is collecting art and correspondence at this email address: media@tepolice.org

Police plan to print the letters and artwork and attach them to care packages.

"We have seen so much kindness and generosity toward this police department, especially in the last few weeks in response to COVID-19," Toms River PD wrote on its Facebook page. "We do have a little request for our community. We are kindly asking future donations be directed to our residents in need. It’s tough times like these that we come together… but currently apart."

"Tonight we are launching a letter writing campaign and we need you!" the post read. "Please share with your friends and family. We are in in this together! Stay safe, stay smart, stay healthy!"

