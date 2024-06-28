Manchester Shooting Victim, 25, Dies After Being Airlifted To Hospital, Cops Say

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found the woman on Ridgeway Road and Hope Chapel Road with a gunshot wound to her stomach just before 5 p.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The victim was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she died of her injuries, the prosecutor said alongside Manchester Township Chief of Police Antonio Ellis.

The incident is under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Manchester Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

there is no known danger to the public at this time,” stated Prosecutor Billhimer. “Additional information will be released when it becomes available,” Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.

