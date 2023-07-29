Murder-Suicide Leaves Man, Woman, Dog Dead In Little Egg Harbor: Prosecutor

The unidentified 49-year-old woman called Little Egg Harbor police around 5:10 a.m., saying she thought someone was breaking into her Whitemarsh Court apartment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Little Egg Harbor Township Chief of Police James Hawkins said.

Responding officers forced their way into the apartment, where they found the woman, a 52-year-old man, and a dog dead with gunshot wounds, Billhimer and Hawkins said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man, who was conscious when police arrived, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he later died.

Police believe the man shot the woman and the dog, then turned the gun on himself.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Hawkins acknowledge the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Little Egg Harbor Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their combined and collective assistance in connection with this investigation.

