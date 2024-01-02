Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In New Year's Crash In Manchester: Police

On Monday, Jan. 1, at approximately 2:10 pm, members of the Manchester Township Police responded to the area of Route 571 and Beacon Street for a two-vehicle crash.

Officers observed a white 2010 Mercedes-Benz SUV facing west on Country Route 571 with rear-end damage. Additionally, officers observed a black and yellow 2002 Honda CBR motorcycle lying in the roadway.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle struck the rear of the Mercedes-Benz, which had pulled in front of it while completing a left turn from Beacon Street.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was identified as, 43-year-old Natasha Solomon of Manchester. Solomon and her passenger reported no injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 27-year-old Gabriel Riccicarvalho of Jackson. Riccicarvalho sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and he was subsequently transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

Assisting at the scene were Emergency Medical Technicians and Firefighters from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services, Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Priced Rite Towing.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but at this point, an improper turn appears to be the primary contributing factor.

This crash is being investigated by Ptl. Keith Douglas of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

