Motorcyclist, 27, Ejected, Killed In Manchester Crash With Tree

Robert Trout, of the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township, died in the crash on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Manchester police said.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Manchester Township police responded to Pasadena Road near the intersection of Buckingham Road to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Police found a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle near the wood-line on the grass shoulder adjacent to the roadway with extensive damage, they said. A witness in the area observed the incident and immediately contacted police.

Police and EMTs from the Manchester Emergency Medical Services began life-saving measures on the motorcyclist who had sustained severe injuries, police said.

"The investigation revealed that the Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on Pasadena Road attempting to pass another motor vehicle when the rider lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree," Capt. James Komsa, a Manchester police spokesman, said in a press statement. "The rider was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the impact with the tree."

There was no passenger on the motorcycle. Trout was wearing an approved helmet, Komsa said.

Trout was taken by ambulance to Southern Ocean Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, the captain said.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Manchester Emergency Medical Services EMT’s and firefighters, Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics, and Priced Rite Towing Service.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing, "however, speed and driver error appear to be contributing factors," Komsa said.

The crash is being investigated by Patrolman Jose Diaz and Patrolman Brendan Brush of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

