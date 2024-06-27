More Than 13K Without Power In Barnegat, Waretown After Substation Failure

According to the outage map for Jersey Central Power & Light, 13,688 customers had no electricity as of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27. More than 13,000 of those affected were living in Barnegat or Waretown.

The JCP&L data said nearly 100 percent (8,606) of Barnegat's 8,620 customers and about 86 percent (4,607) of Ocean Township's 5,355 customers lost power. Most of the remaining outages were in Jackson Township (310), Toms River (73), Lacey Township (48), and Point Pleasant Beach (34).

JCP&L crews shut down a substation at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 to perform immediate repairs. Ocean Township police said JCP&L was offering free water and ice to affected residents at 10 ShopRite and Acme supermarkets across Ocean County.

Power began being restored to most Barnegat and Waretown customers by 8:55 a.m.

More than 60,000 customers lost power across New Jersey in the storms, including more than 15,400 in Morris County and about 6,600 in Warren County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.