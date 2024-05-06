Matthew Robles, 32, was sentenced on Friday, May 3 to seven years in state prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Monday, May 6. He pleaded guilty on Monday, May 15, 2023, to distribution of child pornography and failure to register as a Megan's Law offender.

Investigators said Robles was working at a Brick Township business without registering as a sex offender or notifying any law enforcement agencies. Since 1994, Megan's Law has required certain offenders to register with police departments if they change addresses or switch where they work.

State prison records said Robles was sentenced on Friday, May 4, 2018, for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in Ocean County. He was released from prison on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Parole officers visited Robles' home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and saw pictures of child pornography on his cellphone. He was arrested and his electronic devices were seized.

Detectives searched Robles' devices on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and found he had been sharing pictures of child pornography on WhatsApp. He was held in state prison for a year for parole violations.

Robles was brought to the Ocean County Jail on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He has remained there since.

Robles will be eligible for parole after serving five years.

