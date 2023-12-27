Masked Burglars Wake Toms River Homeowners By Opening Bedroom Door: Police

The Brower Avenue homeowner told police that they awoke around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 to two people opening their bedroom door, located on the second floor of the home, police said.

Video home surveillance provided by the homeowner revealed four suspects dressed in all black, and wearing face masks and gloves. They got out of a white BMW and approached the home.

While one suspect entered the driver side door of the victim’s BMW parked in their driveway and rummaged through the vehicle, two other suspects attempted to enter another vehicle parked in the driveway, but were unsuccessful due to it being locked.

The suspects then broke into the home and began to rummage through the kitchen and home, police said. They proceeded upstairs and opened the homeowners bedroom door, but were scared off by the victims. The four suspects fled the area in a white BMW.

The suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Bayonne.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau by calling 732-349-0150 x 1346. All information will remain confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.