Manchester Township Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Motorbike Into SUV: Police

Manchester Township police responded to the crash on Commonwealth Boulevard near the intersection with Northampton Boulevard at around 12:46 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, the department said in a news release. Officers found a black 2020 Ford Explorer on fire in the westbound lane of Commonwealth with no one inside it.

Police also saw a motorbike under the back of the SUV. Investigators said an 18-year-old Manchester man on the motorbike ran a red light and crashed into the Ford.

The driver was thrown from his motorbike, which went about 75 feet after the crash. The teen was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and he was listed in stable condition at the Neptune hospital.

A 26-year-old Manchester man driving the SUV wasn't injured in the crash.

Investigators are still looking into the crash but the main cause appeared to be the motorbike driver running the red light, according to police.

